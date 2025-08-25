Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,718 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $395.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.99 and a 200-day moving average of $461.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

