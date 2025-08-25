Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285,367 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $121,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 211.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 239,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 600.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 59,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 212.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,325,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $133.1660 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $26,953,376.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,465,112.07. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

