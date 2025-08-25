Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 509,957 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,961,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 509,957 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $360,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $136.3790 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

