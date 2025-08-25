Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $140.95 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,563 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.12% of Chubb worth $140,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Chubb Trading Down 0.5%

Chubb stock opened at $277.3750 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

