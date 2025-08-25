Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $95.2040 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

