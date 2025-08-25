Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.96 and last traded at $126.49, with a volume of 249473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

