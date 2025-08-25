WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 43461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 202.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 246,966.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

