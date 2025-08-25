SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 121792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

