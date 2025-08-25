SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $87.79, with a volume of 25435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $951.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 85,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

