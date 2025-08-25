iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.68 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 723339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

