Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 645574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie raised Healthcare Services Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Healthcare Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at $436,932. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 600.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 31,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

