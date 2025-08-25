Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.60 and last traded at $278.50, with a volume of 168163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 156.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

