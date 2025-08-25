WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.07 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 22409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 320,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

