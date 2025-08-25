Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $306.22 and last traded at $303.42, with a volume of 479194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

