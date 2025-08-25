Luminist Capital LLC Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Luminist Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Luminist Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $252.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

