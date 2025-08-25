Casper (CSPR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $139.36 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00739912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.59 or 0.99603862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00376160 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,829,689,130 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,828,473,261 with 13,356,625,406 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01043684 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,052,230.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.