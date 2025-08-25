Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $68.74 thousand worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00739912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.59 or 0.99603862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00376160 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.03094473 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $44,158.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

