Ponke 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19.67 Million (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Ponke token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $50.21 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ponke alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00739912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,188.59 or 0.99603862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00376160 BTC.

About Ponke

Ponke’s launch date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official website is www.ponke.xyz. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol.

Ponke Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.11017884 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $15,948,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ponke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ponke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ponke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ponke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.