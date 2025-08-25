Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after purchasing an additional 468,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 257,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.2%

CTAS stock opened at $215.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.55 per share, with a total value of $267,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This trade represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.