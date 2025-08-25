MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

