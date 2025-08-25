Bank of Hawaii Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 46.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $3,279,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NET has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,323 shares of company stock valued at $118,661,105. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:NET opened at $195.9330 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of -576.27 and a beta of 1.84.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
