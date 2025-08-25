Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Repay from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repay from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

Repay stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Repay has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,654,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 914,529 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

