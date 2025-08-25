Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.1%

LOW opened at $263.5780 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

