Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC now owns 162,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $139.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

