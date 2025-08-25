Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

