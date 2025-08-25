Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 191.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.7020 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.