Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 9,341 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $251.95 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.61 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $248.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,139,050 shares of company stock worth $504,895,827 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

