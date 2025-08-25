iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,436,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 45.1% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,329,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6%

AGG opened at $99.40 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

