Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 39,259 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,259 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $115,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $420,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $6,529,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a market cap of $473.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.