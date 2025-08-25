Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Decreased by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $293.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.14. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.