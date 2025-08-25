Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 25,026 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $163,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $410,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 83.4% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 5.6% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.3180 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day moving average is $347.39. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.31 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

