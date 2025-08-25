Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,187. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $313.8010 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

