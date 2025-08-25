WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $598.1480 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $461.90 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.03 and its 200 day moving average is $555.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $540.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

