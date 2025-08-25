Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $294.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

