Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Oracle from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.04.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $236.1670 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

