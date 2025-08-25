Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC is EMG Holdings L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,827 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for about 4.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 5.5%

TMHC opened at $69.4110 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

