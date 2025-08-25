Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 5,520 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $40,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 163,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $217,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $277.3770 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.