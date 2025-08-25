Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV Purchases 675 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $79.0680 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

