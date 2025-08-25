CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2%

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.2550 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.6650. The company had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,674. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $164.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 212.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

