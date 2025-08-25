UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.65.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.0930 on Monday, reaching $97.0170. 313,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

