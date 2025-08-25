The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 38,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 127,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 64,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $118.6640 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

