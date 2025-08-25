Widmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,011 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,582,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GD opened at $319.3560 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $322.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock worth $135,121,890. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

