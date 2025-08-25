South Plains Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $10,504,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $201.5870 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

