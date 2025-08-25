Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 841,017 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,017 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.15% of AT&T worth $308,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.7290 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

