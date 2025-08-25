Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 10,104 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.35% of Roper Technologies worth $224,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $536.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $551.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

