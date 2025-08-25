Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,950 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $182,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% in the first quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $476.16 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $504.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

