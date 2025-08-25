Grok 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.23 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Grok has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $10.23 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grok has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,341.45 or 0.99708729 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.53 or 0.00377486 BTC.

Grok Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,062,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1878154238657970216. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,062,215.83867384 with 6,320,338,215.83867384 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00155249 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,839,835.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

