Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 269,527 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,527 shares during the quarter. Hayward makes up about 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Hayward worth $25,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAYW. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 63.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,709,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,982,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 34,359.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 862,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 860,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.5440 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $924,919.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 287,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

