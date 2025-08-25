Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $155.6950 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

