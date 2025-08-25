Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 317,532 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,532 shares during the quarter. BankUnited accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in BankUnited by 893.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,636,000 after buying an additional 1,035,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 285,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $323,184. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $38.8870 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

